DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.91. 30,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,101. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.