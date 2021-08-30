DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.34 on Monday, reaching $663.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $662.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

