DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 568.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.10. 79,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,940. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

