DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 4.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 356.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $955.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,368. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $955.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $891.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

