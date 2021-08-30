DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after acquiring an additional 685,783 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.02. 1,549,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,991,121. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

