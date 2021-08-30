DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 26,800 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.27. 51,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

