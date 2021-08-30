DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 26,800 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 198.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

