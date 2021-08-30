DE Burlo Group Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

EMR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

