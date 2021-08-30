DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.09. The company had a trading volume of 183,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.69. The stock has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

