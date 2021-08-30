DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.02. 145,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.