DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.42. 47,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

