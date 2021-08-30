DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 2.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.04. 5,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

