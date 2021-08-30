Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 769,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $425.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,684. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,216,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

