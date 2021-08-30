DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $3,056.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,549,970 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.