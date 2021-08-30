Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions makes up 2.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.