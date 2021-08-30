DeFi Bids (BID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,332.52

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $365,332.52 and approximately $4,031.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,841,909 coins and its circulating supply is 18,004,187 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

