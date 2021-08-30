DeFiner Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $256,604.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

