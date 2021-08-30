Degenerator (MEME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.