DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 102,357 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

CTSH opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.