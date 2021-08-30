DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 119,323 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after acquiring an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after buying an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,727,000 after buying an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

