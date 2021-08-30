DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 21,967 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Xylem worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.94 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

