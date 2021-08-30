DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 28,404 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $180.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

