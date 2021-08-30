DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,041 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

