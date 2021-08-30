DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 97,940 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $194.05 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

