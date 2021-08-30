DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $45,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

