DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.45% of IPG Photonics worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $172.43 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

