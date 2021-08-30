DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $101,204,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

