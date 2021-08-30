DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 109,088 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Pentair worth $28,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

