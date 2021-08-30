DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,125 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

AMT opened at $285.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.