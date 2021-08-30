DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 32,144 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of TELUS worth $40,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

