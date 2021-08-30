DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

