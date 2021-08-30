DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $46,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

