DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

