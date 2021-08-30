DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 879.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $48,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

