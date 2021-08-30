DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

