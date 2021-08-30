DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Rogers Communications worth $54,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

