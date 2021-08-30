DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Fortis worth $27,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

