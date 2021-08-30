DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.93 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.27% of Henry Schein worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.