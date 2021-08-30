DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.05 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 123,318 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of eBay worth $29,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 128,898 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $539,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,542,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.