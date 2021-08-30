DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30.81 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,466.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,577.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.