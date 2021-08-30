DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.99 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of PTC worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

