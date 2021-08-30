DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.97 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $212.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

