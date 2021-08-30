DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.35 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,297 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Quanta Services worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 37.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

