DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $41.64 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $438.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.