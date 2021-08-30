DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.58 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207,066 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

