DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $46.64 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of The Allstate worth $46,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.