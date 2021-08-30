DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47.96 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $47,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $432.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

