DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $54.58 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shopify were worth $54,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

