DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 374.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,580 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Avantor worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

