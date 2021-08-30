DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $47,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

